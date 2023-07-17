 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Monday July 17th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day today, Monday July 17th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada continues
to move across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range; however, hourly concentrations
reaching the Unhealthy (Red) level are possible.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Suspects in Coleman area home invasion may have struck at Saginaw Co. home last month

  • Updated
  • 0

One suspect was shot in the Midland County incident early Sunday morning

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - New details on a home invasion in Midland County where a man was shot.

Investigators looking at the possibility the suspects in this case were involved in a similar incident in Saginaw County.

It was early Sunday morning when the gunfire erupted in rural Midland County.

When the shooting was over, one suspect was shot and is now in stable condition.

Police think this incident and the one in Saginaw County might be related.

They actually got that information from the victims in the Midland County home invasion case, who had heard about a June 30th home invasion in rural Saginaw County.

Right now, investigators in Midland are still trying to determine where the suspects are from.

We have confirmed one of the suspects in the Saginaw County case is believed to be from Cuba.

"The suspects are not cooperating, they are not giving any statements," says Midland County Sheriff Myron Greene.

Five of those men are in the Midland County Jail, while the sixth suspect who was shot is in the hospital.

We are not identifying the men because they haven't been arraigned.

It was around 2:30 Sunday morning when a group of individuals approached a home on Shaffer Road in Warren Township near Coleman.

"Caller states someone broke in, there is shooting in the background, they have shot back, and one person has been injured," a dispatcher could be heard saying in 9-1-1 audio obtained through Broadcastify.

"They have security cameras, observed individuals in their yard, the homeowner went outside to confront them and that's when the interaction took place," says Greene.

While one suspect was shot, five others ran off.

"People up here saying there are three total subjects back there, one has been shot, the other two, they are not sure where they are at," an officer can be heard saying from the scene.

Greene says the others were captured and the victims told investigators they were aware of a similar home invasion in Saginaw County.

"They had received information from other individuals that people were going around and doing this type of activity," says Greene.

The Saginaw County home invasion happened at home on this road in Brady Township on June 30th.

There were no injuries and no arrests, but we have confirmed one of the potential suspects in that case is from Cuba.

A person with that same name was arrested in connection with Midland County case.

"We have been in contact with federal immigration agencies," says Greene.

Sheriff Greene says one of the men in the Midland County investigation has an address that is in Florida.

If the men were not arraigned late this afternoon, that will most likely take place tomorrow morning.

