Suspects in Coleman area home invasion may have struck at Saginaw Co. home last month

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - New details on a home invasion in Midland County where a man was shot.
Investigators looking at the possibility the suspects in this case were involved in a similar incident in Saginaw County.
It was early Sunday morning when the gunfire erupted in rural Midland County.
When the shooting was over, one suspect was shot and is now in stable condition.
Police think this incident and the one in Saginaw County might be related.
They actually got that information from the victims in the Midland County home invasion case, who had heard about a June 30th home invasion in rural Saginaw County.
Right now, investigators in Midland are still trying to determine where the suspects are from.
We have confirmed one of the suspects in the Saginaw County case is believed to be from Cuba.
"The suspects are not cooperating, they are not giving any statements," says Midland County Sheriff Myron Greene.
Five of those men are in the Midland County Jail, while the sixth suspect who was shot is in the hospital.
We are not identifying the men because they haven't been arraigned.
It was around 2:30 Sunday morning when a group of individuals approached a home on Shaffer Road in Warren Township near Coleman.
"Caller states someone broke in, there is shooting in the background, they have shot back, and one person has been injured," a dispatcher could be heard saying in 9-1-1 audio obtained through Broadcastify.
"They have security cameras, observed individuals in their yard, the homeowner went outside to confront them and that's when the interaction took place," says Greene.
While one suspect was shot, five others ran off.
"People up here saying there are three total subjects back there, one has been shot, the other two, they are not sure where they are at," an officer can be heard saying from the scene.
Greene says the others were captured and the victims told investigators they were aware of a similar home invasion in Saginaw County.
"They had received information from other individuals that people were going around and doing this type of activity," says Greene.
The Saginaw County home invasion happened at home on this road in Brady Township on June 30th.
There were no injuries and no arrests, but we have confirmed one of the potential suspects in that case is from Cuba.
A person with that same name was arrested in connection with Midland County case.
"We have been in contact with federal immigration agencies," says Greene.
Sheriff Greene says one of the men in the Midland County investigation has an address that is in Florida.
If the men were not arraigned late this afternoon, that will most likely take place tomorrow morning.