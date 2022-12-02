 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 4 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 33 knots from the west
with gusts up to 44 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI,
Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to Port Sanilac
MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak winds look to be occuring early
Saturday morning in the 5 to 9 AM window.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Suspicious fire at vacant house in Flint knocks out power to nearby homes

  • Updated
  • 0

Suspicious fire at vacant house knocks out power to nearby homes

FLINT, Mich.  (WJRT) - A fire at a vacant house on Maryland Avenue reached an electrical pole, leaving residents without power for several hours Thursday evening.  

Les Randall lives across the street.  “I got up and opened the door and the whole porch was going,” said Randall.  “I yelled to my daughter to call 911.”  

Flint firefighters arrived on scene and began battling the blaze but were unable to keep the fire from reaching a nearby electrical pole, causing electricity to go out on the block.  Neighbors tell ABC 12, the fire is just one of many that has been happening in the area over the last few weeks.

“The fires keep on coming, every week, every day.” Said Karl Collyer.  “The east side seems really bad this year,  I’ve never seen it this bad before.”

Neighbors say vacant homes are caught on fire so often, they’ve come to accept them as a normal part of living in the neighborhood.

 “I think people are pretty tired of all the abandoned homes, they want them gone and they just want their neighborhood better,” said Collyer.

A statement from the City of Flint administration says all suspicious fires are investigated in conjunction with the City of Flint Fire Department, the Flint Police Department and the Michigan State Police arson investigative unit.

Recommended for you