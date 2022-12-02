Suspicious fire at vacant house in Flint knocks out power to nearby homes

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A fire at a vacant house on Maryland Avenue reached an electrical pole, leaving residents without power for several hours Thursday evening.
Les Randall lives across the street. “I got up and opened the door and the whole porch was going,” said Randall. “I yelled to my daughter to call 911.”
Flint firefighters arrived on scene and began battling the blaze but were unable to keep the fire from reaching a nearby electrical pole, causing electricity to go out on the block. Neighbors tell ABC 12, the fire is just one of many that has been happening in the area over the last few weeks.
“The fires keep on coming, every week, every day.” Said Karl Collyer. “The east side seems really bad this year, I’ve never seen it this bad before.”
Neighbors say vacant homes are caught on fire so often, they’ve come to accept them as a normal part of living in the neighborhood.
“I think people are pretty tired of all the abandoned homes, they want them gone and they just want their neighborhood better,” said Collyer.
A statement from the City of Flint administration says all suspicious fires are investigated in conjunction with the City of Flint Fire Department, the Flint Police Department and the Michigan State Police arson investigative unit.