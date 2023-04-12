SVSU Earns recognition as military friendly school

KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan university being recognized for their work with military students.
Saginaw Valley State University recently earned sliver status as a Military Friendly School due to its commitment to military-affiliated students.
ABC12 learned from students and leaders, the effort is crucial to students transitioning from military life to campus life.
This is the 12the time SVSU has earned this distinction and the services they provide go far beyond just directing benefits.
"I think the office here does a good job of connecting people -- and then you meet your people," SVSU student and Army Reservist Brianna Demeyers said.
Demeyers is in her fourth year at SVSU and has been in the Army Reserves for five years.
She says the relationship between the Military Student Affairs department and military students is vital when coming from a regimented life.
"They check up on you, they're like, 'did you do this, did you do this?' and you're like I didn't but I will now, you know."
And, she says, the peer support and resources are irreplaceable.
"So you make these kind of connections and you motivate each other. We're always doing pushups and planks and talking about PT and our time in the Army or Navy or Airforce," she said.
Director for Military Student Affairs Bethany Alford says her team has worked hard to achieve this excellence -- first and foremost -- for their students.
"That transition for them is difficult and this just serves as a one-stop shop really for them to get their benefits, learn about the university, learn about the resources that are in our community," Alford said.
For more information, see the link below: