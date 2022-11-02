SVSU ranks among best colleges for student voting

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WJRT) - Less than a week away from Election Day, local college students are ready to make their voices heard. A lot of them!
SVSU was ranked among the best colleges for student voting -- 38th out of 144 public institutions, 36 community colleges and five Historically Black Colleges and Universities -- in Washington Monthly's Student Voting Honor Roll.
One effort has reached hundreds of students and it's all about the importance of exercising their civic duty.
The Cardinals Vote program drives a strong voter registration among students here on campus. The nonpartisan initiative connects students with resources and encourages them to get out and vote.
"It's really to help college students navigate the voting process ranging from registering to vote and then actually how they're going to vote and everything in between," Nik Baker, Coordinator of Cardinals Vote said.
Students who work with the Cardinals Vote program say education is key.
"I think having, one, educated voters, and then people understanding how to vote is very important," Cardinals Vote volunteer Dahlia Terry said.
"Every time someone comes up to our table and they're not sure they're going to vote, or they're pretty confident they're not going to, and then by the end of our conversation with them they're like 'Ok yeah, I'm going to go vote' whether it's absentee or in person on election day -- that really feels good to make a difference. Even if it's just that one person," Cardinals Vote volunteer Noah Johnson said.
Though one vote can make all the difference, the students' reach has spanned much further than that.
"If we're even able to reach one person, it's great. But reaching a hundred, over a hundred, that's amazing," Terry said.
And for the students who are the voices of the future, the message is clear.
"Doesn't matter what you vote, it matters that you exercise your right to vote," SVSU student Josiah Bancroft said.
The Cardinals Vote initiative is in its fifth year at SVSU, and members will also be sharing resources on campus on Election Day.