SVSU student and veteran known as "walking miracle" uses tragedy to help others

KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Marine Corps veteran and graduate from Saginaw Valley State University is being dubbed a "walking miracle" after surviving the unthinkable.
We learned his remarkable story of triumph -- one that inspired him to help others.
The harrowing experience Jake Kokowicz went through he says led him to his education in social work here at SVSU and his true calling to help others.
He has no memory of the night that changed his life in 2014.
He was stationed in Georgia and got into a motorcycle accident while off duty. He suffered extensive injurers, including 15 broken bones and a severe traumatic brain injury.
He flatlined three times and spent 19 days in a coma before waking up at a third-grade level.
"I'm believer things happen for a reason, and I think this happened to me so I could find my strengths," Kokowicz said.
Doctors believed he would never be independent again. He spent three years in the hospital for his brain injury and other injuries -- and ultimately had his left hand amputated.
But his positive mindset redirected the course of his life.
"The mind is remarkable and what you are able to overcome and the things you're able to make it through it's quite unbelievable once you start to believe in yourself," he said.
This spring -- nine years after the accident -- he graduated with a master's degree in social work at Saginaw Valley State University after discovering his love for helping others, just like others helped him.
"Jake has a deep need to serve, and when he left the military, he found his ability to serve students at SVSU and then further with his social work degree," Director of Military Affairs at SVSU Bethany Alford said.
"I thought i could do everything on my own and I couldn't.
And he wants others to know it's okay to ask for help.
"Don't be afraid to ask for help, don't be afraid to reach out and ask anything," he said.
He tells ABC12, if anyone out there is struggling through challenges, he is happy to be a listening ear.
He asked us to include his email address - which is jakekokowicz@yahoo.com.