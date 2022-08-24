SVSU students weigh in on student loans on move-in day

KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - "I decided to stay on until December just to have this fall experience at the college campus -- it's really exciting,” said SVSU President Donald Bachand.
Saginaw Valley State University's president expressing his excitement for today's move-in day.
President Bachand says he waited to officially pass the baton to new president George Grant so that he could be a part of the annual event one last time, along with dozens of faculty members and hundreds of student volunteers.
But move-in day wasn't the only excitement on campus today.
We asked students to weigh-in on President Biden’s student debt relief announcement and the impact it will make.
“As a student, that would help me in so many ways,” said student Laila Boggan.
President Biden's student loan forgiveness announcement would mean the world to some students -- especially those looking to enter the workforce soon.
“As a fifth-year student, I actually ran out of financial aid so having so I pay out of pocket, so having student relief will be excellent,” said SVSU student Byron Leake.
The president's announcement -- which will cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 -- is being welcomed with open arms.
“It would mean, definitely, a lot. Kids come out of college and they're in a lot of debt and it's definitely hard,” said SVSU student Shjon Anton. “Some students are going to walk out with 40,000 or 50,000 above their heads and it's definitely hard to pay that off so it'd definitely mean a lot,” he said.
And the feeling seems to be unanimous.
“Personally, it would help. I'm sure it would help a lot of people. That would be a huge help,” said SVSU student Christian Guerrero.
Today the campus is bustling with new students, parents, faculty and upper classmen who are volunteering. And we're told on-campus interaction is more important than ever.
“It's about the quality of the experience and the human interaction our students are able to have when they live on campus,” said Executive Director of University Communications J.J. Boehm.
University staff tell us that they are welcoming about 100 more freshman this year to on-campus housing than last year. They say it's partially due to the need for in-person interaction post-COVID and also the impact of inflation that is influencing students to live on campus to cut down on the cost of food and other expenses.