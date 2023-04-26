Swartz Creek company expanding business in Shiawassee County to build autonomous dredges

SHIAWASEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - LJ Inc., a family-owned company in Swartz Creek, is getting ready to expand its operations to build autonomous dredges in Shiawassee County - the first ever worldwide.
Laura Slieff, owner and president of LJ Inc., says she started this business with three employees and it's surreal to be expanding their business beyond their current borders.
"So, currently we are at 140 employees and several vans and trucks."
Since 2010, the ball has been rolling for the manufacturing company. LJ Inc does everything from electrical, automation and robot integration solutions, to computer service needs.
With that growth in a little over 10 years, their current space at the headquarters on Miller Rd. won't hold for the plans that are in store.
"We quickly saw that it was gonna be no longer feasible to stay in this location and we needed to search elsewhere," said Slieff.
Now, a recent approval on a $2.5 million grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund board will give LJ Inc their next expansion.
The company is purchasing 50 acres of land in Venice Township which is in Shiawassee County. The facility will house the first manufacturer of autonomous dredges ever in the world and the first dredge company in Michigan.
"It feels really good to keep it all here locally, I would much rather put our money here than to go elsewhere," said Slieff.
The $18.25 million project will create 250 good-paying advanced manufacturing jobs.
"This is the latest opportunity that is really some cutting-edge technology. It's not only going to be able to serve customers in Michigan, but really throughout the country and world," said Justin Horvath, president/CEO of Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership.
Slieff looks forward to this historic project serving the community.
"Building something new in Shiawassee County in such a small rural area that the Township can be proud of, as well as, our LJ Family," said Slieff.