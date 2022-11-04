Swartz Creek High School shop class builds access ramp for amputee

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Heather Stanley is a para-pro at Swartz Creek Middle School.
She's been splitting her time between home, school, and the hotel where her fiance's staying.
All because her home didn't have a ramp.
"He may have had to go into residential care, possibly. It would have separated our family," said Stanley.
She and her fiancee, Irvin Brown- whose leg was recently amputated- had been staying in a hotel because their home wasn't handicap-accessible.
It was a split schedule that often kept her away from her kids.
"I didn't have the means to get a ramp for him," she said.
"I knew we needed to help and give back to her, because she's given so much to us," said DayLynn Jones, one of Stanley's co-workers.
Jones heard about her situation and asked to start a fundraiser.
$1,500 later, Jones realized they might not have enough for a pre-built ramp. So she turned to her friends in the district.
Woodshed students at Swartz Creek High School took on the ramp as a class project, knowing it was the right thing to do.
"My favorite part about this project was giving back to the community. It was really meaningful that we could help someone in need," said student Bailey Ruby.
"It's gonna change their lives and get their family back together and be back in their home together once again," added classmate Brett Buchanan
And Thursday, they revealed their hard work by dropping off and installing the 27-foot ramp at Stanley's home.
Stanley had nothing but kind words for the class when she visited to thank them on Friday.
"Just, you guys stepping up, reaching out, and bringing us back together as a family means a lot to him. He's ready to get home and wants to thank you all personally." she said.