Teen arrested after bringing a gun to a Mount Pleasant High School football game

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 17-year-old remains in custody today. It all started after police were tipped off that he may have gun at the football game on Friday at Mount Pleasant High School.
Police asked him to step outside of the stadium and that's when he got into a fight with officers. and they discovered the weapon.
We talked to residents who say that remaining vigilant is key as schools work to keep students and fans safe.
We're told that the 17-year-old suspect was not a student of the Mount Pleasant public school system and that he does not pose a risk to the public. However, with the school year under way as well as sporting events, officials aren't taking any chances.
“I kind of think about that kind of danger happening at a larger event or a larger venue like a concert maybe, not usually at a school,” Mount Pleasant resident Madelynn Ramenap said.
She said that though remaining alert is important, she would still attend school and other events that interest her, despite an uptick in incidents like this.
“I would still go to the event at a school but it is kind of concerning that we have to think about it in more of local settings in our own communities and it's sad that the bad actions of a few can ruin fun events for everyone,” Ramenap said.
Mount Pleasant resident Grace Bruins agrees, saying that staying aware is key.
“I think I would just think about what precautions the school is taking and just be aware of any emergency situations that come up and how i need to deal with those,” Bruins said.
Officials say if you do have any information on that incident from Friday's football game, to contact the Mount Pleasant police department.
Mount Pleasant Police also tell us that they are not commenting further on the incident due to the suspect being a minor but that it was an isolated incident and again the 17-year-old is currently in custody.
We reached out to the superintendent of Mount Pleasant High School but did not receive a response as of news time.