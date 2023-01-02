Teen killed, woman injured in Saginaw shooting

SAGINAW (WJRT) - Investigators say a 16-year-old boy is dead and a 21-year-old woman is recovering after a shooting in Saginaw.
Police say officers responded to a shots fired call at a Marathon gas station on East Holland Road a little before 10:30 p.m. Sunday. A short time later a vehicle with five people showed up at the hospital with the two gunshot victims, with the teen not surviving.
Investigators say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the gas station. No arrests have been made in the case. If you have any information, call Saginaw Police at 989-759-1761 or remain anonymous by calling CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-422-5245.