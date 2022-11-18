Tenants being evicted from "red light" house in Flint neighborhood following complaints

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- After countless citizen complaints, the red light on a neighborhood house is about to go dark.
Neighbors in the Mott Park community say a house in the 2400 block of Norbert Street is a nuisance and when the red porch light is turned on, trouble begins.
“A lot of traffic, different people inside, and outside, fights, shootings and deaths,” one neighbor who didn’t want to be identified out of fear of retaliation.
Those living in the usually quiet community have been voicing their concerns to Flint police and Flint City Councilwoman Tonya Burns.
“I believe in keeping my promises, one of the promises I made, was this house on Norbert street,” Burns told ABC 12. “We call it the red light house for the red light district. Neighbors told me they would vote for me if I could get rid of the problem property.”
The house is a rental. Robert Nelson is the legal tenant but he’s not staying at the house due to unrelated legal troubles which got him locked up, however his girlfriend/wife Jessica was there. She later called Robert so they could explain their side of the story.
He says, he feels like they are being unfairly targeted because he refused to sell drugs. “I am on probation, I don’t need anymore trouble,” said Nelson.
Complaints of illegal activity prompted the owner, Michelle Finney to file eviction papers. It took over a month, but a bailiff is scheduled to come to the home on Saturday. “It’s very difficult to get someone removed from property and I’m worried what it is going to look like now that they are being put out tomorrow,” said Finney.
“This is a family oriented community and we want to make sure we keep that way,” said Councilwoman Burns. “People shouldn’t have to live like hostages.”
Jessica and Robert maintain they have been doing nothing illegal. As for the red porch light, Robert said it was a Christmas decoration he never took down.