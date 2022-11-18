Tenants being evicted from "red light" house in Flint neighborhood following complaints

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to 26 knots from the west with gusts up to 34 knots. The largest significant waves will be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet. During the Small Craft Advisory, expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 31 knots. The largest significant waves will be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet. * WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI. * WHEN...During the Gale Warning, the maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EST Saturday with the largest waves expected around 3 PM EST Saturday. During the Small Craft Advisory, the maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Saturday with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EST Saturday. During the Gale Watch, the maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EST Saturday with the largest waves expected around 3 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&