Tensions high in Tuscola County as Putman family has harsh words for prosecutor's office

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - One day after the patriarch of a T-V reality show family was sent to jail, tensions are running high between the family and the Tuscola County prosecutor's office.
We first told you yesterday on ABC12 News at 6 that William Putman was sentenced to 30 days in jail for an assault conviction.
But family members say they are now the targets of death threats.
Body camera video we've obtained shows the family had some choice words for the prosecutor's office before the sentencing and after the sentencing, more harsh comments were directed towards the prosecutor.
We obtained the video through the Freedom of Information Act.
The Putman family had called the Tuscola County Sheriff's Department about threats they have been receiving, threats they feel are not being properly investigated.
"I got a great idea who it is, I never had a death threat in my life, and then we had this trial, and now I'm getting death threats," William Putman says as he speaks with a Tuscola County Sheriff's deputy.
This happened outside the Putman family home near Caro on September 20th.
The video was taken six days after Putman was convicted of assaulting two men outside a medical complex the family is building in Caro.
Putman was sentenced to thirty days in jail and one year of probation Tuesday.
He apologized to his family, the people who work for him and Dylan Ireland, one of the victims of the assault.
"I am sorry that Dylan didn't stand up, I screwed up, ok, I screwed up, he should have stood up with them, and I have a bunch of them in that crowd that work for me, I am sorry I screwed up, but I was scared," Putman said during the sentencing hearing.
Putman and his family have been featured in the reality T-V show "Meet the Putmans".
In handing out the jail sentence, Judge Jason Bitzer cited a sentencing memorandum, also obtained by ABC 12 News.
It details more than two dozen incidents over the past two decades where police wrote up reports involving William Putman, everything from disputes over hunting property to confrontations with building inspectors.
Still, the jail sentence didn't sit well with Putman's son Blake.
"The fact that this kind of political agenda is being satisfied for a misdemeanor count, that's where our taxpayer dollars are not served well today, I pray for the prosecutor, I pray for the judge," Blake Putman said Tuesday.
But Blake was not in a praying mood when the Putman's called police about the death threats.
In that body camera video from September 20th where the family reported the threats and expressed frustration that more hasn't been done to investigate the phone calls, Blake expressed his displeasure with the prosecutor's office.
"Apart from that, the prosecutor's office can kiss my (expletive) and die. And if that's on tape, great. Mark Reene you are a (expletive)," Blake Putman can be heard saying on the video.
Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene also confirms that following yesterday's sentencing, Billy Putman, Jr. shouted outside the courthouse towards Reene, saying if you want a war, I will give you a war."
We reached out to the Putman family for comment but have not heard back.
Tuscola County Sheriff Glen Skrent says his office is still investigating the threats against the Putman's and his department is now investigating the statements made by Blake and Billy Putman directed at the prosecutor's office.