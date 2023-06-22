Testimony indicates Saginaw teen admitted he killed his 10-year-old stepsister

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The first testimony is heard in the murder case of a ten-year old Saginaw girl.
The suspect is her teenaged stepbrother.
It was a crime that shocked an east-side Saginaw neighborhood last August.
The little girl's body was found in a wooded field near her stepfather's home.
After the autopsy was done, the forensic pathologist could not determine how Na'Mylah Turner-Moore died.
But testimony today at the preliminary hearing indicates Jameion Peterson told police he choked her to death, a confession his attorney is challenging.
"At that point I unfortunately I observed a female juvenile laying flat on her back deceased," says Saginaw Police Sergeant Nick Jacobs.
Saginaw Police Sergeant Nick Jacobs discovered the body of ten-year-old Na'Mylah Turner-Moore on August 30th.
She was reported missing from her stepfather's home.
Dr. David Moons, a forensic pathologist testified that the autopsy could not determine how Turner-Moore died but could not rule out strangulation as the cause.
Police questioned the girl's stepbrother, 14-year-old Jameion Peterson, and during a break in the questioning, Michigan State Police Detective/Trooper Molly Young testified that a surveillance camera in the interview room showed Peterson removing a piece of clothing, after he was told his clothing would be examined.
"That he took off his zip-up hoodie and took off his t-shirt and threw his t-shirt in the garbage and put his zip-up hoodie back on," Young says.
Young told assistant prosecutor Melissa Hoover the t-shirt had blood on it and Peterson made this admission.
"At that time, he confessed that he choked her and dragged her body to the wooded lot next door because he didn't want to get in trouble," Young testified.
Peterson told her this about a motive.
"He said that she was a bully to him. She had deeply upset him to the point where he couldn't control his anger," Young says.
Peterson was at first ruled incompetent for trial, but after treatment, he was ruled competent in March.
Rod O'Farrell, Peterson's attorney made a motion to suppress his client's statement to police.
The hearing ended and Judge Elian Fichtner is giving O'Farrell two weeks to present a legal argument on why the confession should not be admissible, and the prosecutor's office two weeks to respond.
Peterson is being criminally charged as an adult.