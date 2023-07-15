The 29th annual Soberfest happening Sunday in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Families, friends and community members are coming together in Flint this weekend to celebrate sobriety and each other.
The 29th annual Soberfest will be held at the Union City Ball Field in Flint on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
They will have something for everyone, including softball, cornhole, horseshoes, a duck pond and a magic show.
The event offers good clean fun and a chance to talk to and lean on those who understand every day sober is a victory.
There will also be an open talk tent for those who want to share their story.