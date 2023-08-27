The 46th annual HAP Crim Festival of Races winners announced

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The 46th annual HAP Crim Festival of Races is in the books.
The event drew thousands to the streets of Flint Saturday morning for a wide array of races through the Vehicle City.
ABC12 brought you live coverage from the heart of the event and we got to see runners pushing their limits.
Runners, walkers and hand cyclists took to the bricks of Saginaw Street for the start of the exciting event.
The 10-mile run winner was Nathan Martin of Jackson. He came across the finish line in 48 minutes and 43 seconds.
And the women's winner of the 10-mile run, Sydney Devore of Ferndale, completed a rare three-peat.
Steve Chapman won the hand cyclists race, while Cole Vandenberg and Lennox Naswell took home the titles for some of the shorter races.
A full list of results can be found here: https://www.athlinks.com/event/19961/results/Event/1028484/Results?mc_cid=c295772f23&mc_eid=ef05aa9641
While the fun of the 2023 HAP Crim Festival of Races has come to a close, it's not the last event this year for the foundation.
The 5K on the Runway returns to Bishop International Airport this fall! You can run one of the flattest 5K's out there on Saturday October 7 at 10 a.m.
You can register at crim.org. Spectators must also register to enter the airport.