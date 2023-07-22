The Disability Network held its annual ADA Day Picnic in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County nonprofit is celebrating the anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The Disability Network held its annual ADA Day Picnic Friday.
The event at Powers Catholic High School included food, games, music, vendors and adaptive bikes!
Organizers say the law has expanded opportunities for people with disabilities and changed the public's perception.
The ADA was signed into law by former President George H.W. Bush on July 26, 1990.
It ensures civil rights for people with disabilities, making discrimination illegal.