 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...CLUSTERS OF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS AFFECTING THE EVENING PEAK TRAVEL
PERIOD...

HAZARDS... Clusters of heavy snow showers moving through the region
are capable of rapid drop in visibility to near a quarter mile and a
slushy coating on area roads.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 520 PM, snow showers were along a line
from Corunna to near Howell to near Manchester moving east at 20 MPH.

THIS ACTIVITY WILL BE NEAR...
Brighton and New Lothrop around 535 PM EST.
Hartland around 545 PM EST.
Ann Arbor, Saline, Flushing, South Lyon and Swartz Creek around
555 PM EST.
Milford and Milan around 605 PM EST.
Mount Morris and Flint around 610 PM EST.

This includes the following highways...
I-75 between mile markers 27 and 133.
I-275 between mile markers 8 and 29.
I-475 between mile markers 1 and 16.
I-94 between mile markers 154 and 225.
I-96 between mile markers 125 and 192.
I-69 between mile markers 98 and 148.
US-23 between mile markers 26 and 90.

SAFETY INFO...
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in these snow
showers. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

&&

TIME...MOT...LOC 2214Z 261DEG 19KT 4303 8411 4255 8395 4216 8407

The importance of annual pap smears and preventing cervical cancer

  • Updated
  • 0

OBGYN Dr. Omari Young on cervical cancer awareness

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The month of January is designated as Cervical Health awareness month.

But the month of January is designated to make women aware that cervical cancer is actually preventable with vaccination and screening.

In years past, women were told to get yearly pap smears - the test that looks for abnormal cells from the cervix that could indicate cancer.

More recently, those guidelines changed.

OBGYN Dr. Omari Young says not only has the time frame changed but the number one cause is HPV.

"Cervical cancer's underlying cause is the human Papillomavirus and we have the luxury of having a very effective vaccine," said OBGYN Dr. Omari Young. "It's a little known fact but HPV is actually a sexually transmitted infection."

OBGYN, Dr. Omari Young of Hurley Medical Center says that the disease is 90% preventable based on two factors but the key is getting the vaccine and starting young.

"With the optimal age range being 11-12 because the vaccine is more effective before sexual activity and before potential exposure to the HPV virus," he said.

Second act of prevention - regular screenings.

"The pap smear and HPV testing is a very effective tool for screening any potential changes in the cervix that can lead to cervical cancer down the road," said Dr. Young. "Between the ages of 21-29 pap smears are actually recommended every 3 years, in the age group of 30-65 the recommendation is every 5 years."

And though many may have the misconception that HPV prevention is solely for women, in fact, men are recommended to receive vaccination at childhood as well

"HPV is one of the most transmissible STI's and if you survey most individuals, men and women can be exposed," said Dr. Young. "So, let me be clear as an OBGYN I am a women's health provider but the HPV vaccine is safe for men and women."

Much like breast cancer the unforeseen statistics of cervical cancer within African American women are disproportionately high - why it is important that everyone knows the risk

"Overall there's still a large disparity between vulnerable populations including African-American women who we feel aren't either getting the education or access to quality care where they're getting the HPV vaccine or getting regular cancer screening," Dr. Young said.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you