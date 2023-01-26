The importance of annual pap smears and preventing cervical cancer

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The month of January is designated as Cervical Health awareness month.
But the month of January is designated to make women aware that cervical cancer is actually preventable with vaccination and screening.
In years past, women were told to get yearly pap smears - the test that looks for abnormal cells from the cervix that could indicate cancer.
More recently, those guidelines changed.
OBGYN Dr. Omari Young says not only has the time frame changed but the number one cause is HPV.
"Cervical cancer's underlying cause is the human Papillomavirus and we have the luxury of having a very effective vaccine," said OBGYN Dr. Omari Young. "It's a little known fact but HPV is actually a sexually transmitted infection."
OBGYN, Dr. Omari Young of Hurley Medical Center says that the disease is 90% preventable based on two factors but the key is getting the vaccine and starting young.
"With the optimal age range being 11-12 because the vaccine is more effective before sexual activity and before potential exposure to the HPV virus," he said.
Second act of prevention - regular screenings.
"The pap smear and HPV testing is a very effective tool for screening any potential changes in the cervix that can lead to cervical cancer down the road," said Dr. Young. "Between the ages of 21-29 pap smears are actually recommended every 3 years, in the age group of 30-65 the recommendation is every 5 years."
And though many may have the misconception that HPV prevention is solely for women, in fact, men are recommended to receive vaccination at childhood as well
"HPV is one of the most transmissible STI's and if you survey most individuals, men and women can be exposed," said Dr. Young. "So, let me be clear as an OBGYN I am a women's health provider but the HPV vaccine is safe for men and women."
Much like breast cancer the unforeseen statistics of cervical cancer within African American women are disproportionately high - why it is important that everyone knows the risk
"Overall there's still a large disparity between vulnerable populations including African-American women who we feel aren't either getting the education or access to quality care where they're getting the HPV vaccine or getting regular cancer screening," Dr. Young said.