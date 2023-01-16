The Institute of R.H.Y.M.E.S presents at The Flint Public Library 38th annual MLK Day Community Celebration

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Being a true catalyst for positive change despite the obstacles of life is the mission of The Rhymes Institute of Excellence - a non-profit for Flint's youth and the highlight of the Flint Public Library's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration.
MLK Day is known to be a day of service but for some like Troy Marble of Madison Academy Highschool, it is a reminder to be a force for those behind him and for those to come - no matter what.
"He's faced a lot of adversities but he always kept pushing and he always kept working," said Troy Marble, junior at Madison Academy Highschool. "With one main goal which is to help the Black community, I have the same goal."
The Flint Public Library hosts its 38th annual MLK Day community celebration with special guest speakers, musical performances with a spotlight on the youth presentation by the Institute of Rhymes, where young minority males from grades 6-12 are taught the importance of excellence with one mission in mind - to reflect and reinforce the dream of Dr. King and be a true catalyst for positive change despite the obstacles of life.
"I faced a lot of adversities in life but I've always been able to persevere and push through," Marble said. "Last year I was way more self-centered but now I'm honestly opening up, helping more people, I'm more responsible, way more respectful and I just feel like I'm a better man now."
Troy Marble - a junior at Madison Academy Highschool stands as a testimony of positive change. What he calls, the rose that grew from the concrete.
"The cement would be bad things and growing up in Flint there were a lot of bad things, I was surrounded by a lot of negativity but I persevered through it with my family, they've always kept me on a straight road," said Marble. "So, I feel like I'm that rose growing through the cement."
Much like the late Dr. King, Troy's goal is to leave a legacy here in Flint - a legacy of perseverance.
"I just want people to look at me and know where I came from and I want to represent the city that I came from," he said. "It means a lot because it's looked upon as a bad place so I just want to show everybody the good things about the city and what it has to offer."
Mid-Michigan was a host of several Martin Luther King Jr. Day events,
remember that MLK Day is not just a day off but a day of service for all man-kind.