Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING TO
7 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 31 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 43 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of
10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 1 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southerly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

  • 0
The Powerball jackpot is set to be world's biggest-ever lotto prize. The drawing for $1.6 billion is Saturday

The "world's largest lotto prize ever offered" -- an estimated $1.6 billion jackpot -- is now at stake in Saturday's Powerball drawing. People purchase lottery tickets inside the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona, on November 3.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

The "world's largest lotto prize ever offered" -- an estimated $1.6 billion jackpot -- is now at stake in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the multi-state game operator said Friday.

The jackpot, which has a lump-sum option of an estimated $782.4 million, "breaks the world record for the Largest National Lottery Jackpot in the Guinness World Records," the participating California Lottery tweeted.

The Guinness World Records' "Greatest jackpot in a national lottery" was set by Powerball in January 2016, when three tickets won a $1.586 billion jackpot.

Saturday's drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. ET at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. It will be the 40th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won August 3 in Pennsylvania, according to Powerball.

If no one wins, it will "tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner," the operator said.

"This Powerball game is delivering exactly what our players want," Powerball Product Group Chair Drew Svitko said in a statement.

"We are witnessing history in the making with this $1.6 billion jackpot! What's also exciting is that this run has already created millions of winners, including nearly 100 players who have won prizes worth $1 million or more."

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.

