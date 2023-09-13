The Sanilac East Fire Authority to dissolve at the end of the year

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Sanilac East Fire Authority - or SEFA - will dissolve at the end of the year. And the firefighters do not intend on accepting employment with the new Port Sanilac Fire Department in the New Year.
ABC12 learned SEFA's fire chief, and others are disappointed and uncovered just why one township walked away.
The chief tells us in just 110 more days there will be no more SEFA fire department, but he and some others are hoping for resolution before then.
"As we stand right now as of December 31, SEFA will be done, SEFA will be discontinued," SEFA Fire Chief Doug Moran said.
SEFA was created in 2017 when the Village of Port Sanilac, Forester Township and Sanilac Township came together to serve the area's fire protection.
But both the Village of Port Sanilac and Forester Township announced earlier this year they will be stepping away from the Authority -- forcing it to dissolve -- unless two thirds of the group remain.
"We feel there's really no reason for it to dissolve. That millage was passed last December to help fund the fire authority," Moran said.
He's referring to last year's Fire Protection and Emergency Medical Services millage that was approved by voters, which gives authorization for six years to levy up to 1 mill per year, allowing the township to use some funds for SEFA or any other manner which provides for fire protection or emergency medical services.
Some are still hoping for resolution.
Sanilac Township Supervisor Dan Kelly tells ABC12 this is a successful model and said, "I believe SEFA is the best vehicle both financially and from a service perspective to have and maintain a proper fire department in the coverage area."
Some tell ABC12 minimal information was given as to the decisions.
ABC12 talked with Forrester Township Supervisor Gary Daly and asked why the decision to part ways.
He said they simply want to go back to the way it was before, and the reason was mainly financial and logistical. He said, "We understand it takes money to run a fire department but we're just trying to even things out, because we also serve Deckerville."
We reached out Village of Port Sanilac President Damien Falcon to learn more about the Village's decision to walk away but he was unavailable for comment.
The authority's board held a meeting Tuesday, where members also voted to change the method of the fire chief's annual stipend for attending meetings to per diem.
The next SEFA meeting is October 10. Stay with ABC12 for developments.