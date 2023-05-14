 Skip to main content
The second annual Go Gray 5k Run in Grand Blanc raised money for Game On Cancer

GRAND BLANC. Mich. (WJRT) - Saturday in Grand Blanc, some people started their day getting fit for a good cause!

It was the 2nd annual Go Gray in May 5K run and walk in grand blanc.

the event, which is hosted by Ziggy's Ice Cream, raises money for game on cancer, and directly helps those who need it.

Kate White, whose family owns Ziggy's ice cream, says the event is a way for her to give back, after the team at henry ford helped save her life.

Since 2020, White and her supporters have raised over $25,000 for Game On Cancer.

