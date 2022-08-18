Therapy dog comforts mourners at Owosso funeral home

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Therapy dogs are becoming more common at hospitals, schools, and funeral homes to help with anxiety.
The Watkins Brothers Funeral Home in Owosso added a four-legged friend to help ease the pain and anxiety for families saying goodbye to their loved ones.
Jojo is not your typical employee at a funeral home. She started working for the Watkins Brothers in March 2021.
But her owner and handler, Travis Watkins, said the decision to hire her began a year earlier- in the height of the pandemic.
"We would meet with families. They would come in and wouldn't get the support from the public they're used to because of restrictions," said Travis.
As a therapy dog, Jojo spends time with guests at visitations and before funerals, lifting their spirits and helping them get comfortable.
And for kids who may be experiencing death and grief for the first time, that can be very important.
"She loves to give kisses, so when she sees the children, they come up to her, get right down to her level- that's what she likes to do. She loves to give kisses, she loves to cuddle," Watkins explained.
He added that Jojo has something of a cuddle instinct.
"Jojo just kind of senses who's in need the most. She's been able to find out who the child was and go right up to them and sit beside them. It's just kind of impressive to see the instinct that she has," he said.
But when she's not on the clock, this professional pooch is just like everyone else.
She spends hours playing fetch, taking walks, and napping with her family.
JoJo works at all branches of Watkins Brothers funeral homes - across mid-Michigan.