'They saved my life'. Graduation day for Tuscola County mental health and sobriety courts

CARO (WJRT) - It was graduation day for a number of Thumb area residents.
No high school or college diplomas were involved, instead the graduates get a new lease of life.
They have been in trouble with the law, many for drinking and driving, and thankfully not physically hurting anyone.
Instead of going to jail which they could have, they went through sobriety and mental health courts.
In a way, its a lot like graduation ceremonies we've all attended. There is applause, there are tears, and there is a new beginning.
"I am 62 year old old, I want to enjoy the rest of my life," says David Glickoff.
Glickoff is from Harbor Beach and is one of several people who have completed the Tuscola, Huron and Sanilac County sobriety court program.
"I just had a problem with drinking and driving," he says.
He could have gone to jail, but with the guidance and help from judges, probation officers, case workers, therapists, and others, he is sober.
"I would still be drinking, or I would be in jail, or God forbid I would be dead," Glickoff says if it weren't for the program and it's staff.
The program can last between 15 and 24 months.
Heather Walther is the program coordinator.
"A lot of times they talk about how we changed their life, but I think, in reality, getting to know them, hearing their stories, that has changed my life just as much as their lives," says Walther.
"I don't think we have anyone is unemployed at this point," says Tuscola County Circuit Court Judge Amy Grace Gierhart of the 159 people who have graduated from the program since 2013.
"I get the benefit of seeing them from the beginning, I can see them in the jury box or incarcerated, and I get to see them today, when their employment is great, their family relationships have improved, they living their best lives," says Judge Gierhart.
"The rest of my life has changed,' says Diane Ford.
She had a couple of drunk driving offenses and went through Tuscola County's Mental Health Court.
She dedicated her graduation to her son Jacob, who died last year, who left a child behind.
"And now I am going to be sober for my granddaughter, I have my brother back, I have my whole family back, I didn't realize what I was doing to my family," says Ford.
Judge Gierhart is hoping to start a juvenile mental health court in the near future.