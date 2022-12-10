 Skip to main content
Third Annual Genesee County Sheriff's Christmas spectacular happening today

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's office is holding its 3rd Annual Christmas Spectacular today.

The Sheriff's department along with community volunteers will be delivering

200 care packages will to families throughout Flint and Genesee County.

Each care package will include toys, household staples, toiletries, food, candy,

Christmas decorations, and more.

In addition, gift cards, a washer and dryer, and large screen televisions will also be given away throughout the day.

