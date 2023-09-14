Thousands of 'deadly' fentanyl pills are taken off streets during Bay County traffic stop

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police and health officials believe two Bay County deputies may have saved a number of lives last night when they made a traffic stop.
Inside the vehicle they pulled over, a lot of fentanyl, a powerful opioid that can be deadly in small doses.
The pills were not marked as fentanyl.
They were marked as a different drug and investigators say anyone buying these colorful pills, not knowing it was fentanyl, could have died.
"It looks like fruity pebbles," says Lt. Jim Chlebowski of the Bay County Sheriff's Department.
But investigators suspect these are pills loaded with fentanyl, prescribed legally for pain, but buying it off the street and ingested can be deadly.
Wednesday night Bay County deputies stopped a vehicle for tinted windows and erratic driving on M-84 in Frankenlust Township.
A search of a backpack produced these pills, three thousand of them.
The suspect ran into a cemetery, and two deputies followed, injuring themselves jumping over this fence, but eventually making the arrest.
"These were stamped as 30 milligrams of OxyContin, which they are not, they are fake," says Chlebowski.
"But they are actually getting counterfeit pills that are made purely of fentanyl and fentayyl is much more powerful," says Bay County Health Department Health Officer Joel Strasz.
The street value of fentanyl pills like these is estimated to be about twenty dollars a pill, putting the value of these seized drugs at $60,000.
Strasz says overdose deaths caused by fentanyl in the county are still a major problem.
"The bulk of the illegal opioids are now fentanyl based," he says.
"You have kids that are taking it, and they think they are taking something and are not clued in on what this is, and then they die, because like I said there is no safe dosage of fentanyl," says Chlebowski.
He says the deputies getting the pills off the street saved lives.
"There is no doubt in my mind that they did," he says.
As of late this afternoon, the man was not arraigned but has had past drug convictions.
As for the two deputies who got stitches after jumping over that fence, they both say they will be back to work tonight.