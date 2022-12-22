Thousands of flights canceled nationwide, including at Bishop airport

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Thousands of flights nationwide have been canceled ahead of a major winter storm, leaving holiday travelers scrambling.
Tara Morgan got on the last flight into Bishop International Airport in Flint on Thursday afternoon. She said getting to town was chaotic.
“It was crazy. Flight was cancelled. I had to reschedule. I was on the phone for three hours. I almost had a break down,” Morgan said.
By 5 p.m. Thursday, all flights in and out of Bishop airport were canceled and more cancellations were anticipated for Friday.
Matthew Powell flew home for the holidays from Seattle.
"When we were taxiing out, we got a message we were the last flight into Flint today, so I am really happy to make it home," said Powell.
More than 4,300 flights have been canceled nationwide. Most airlines are issuing weather waivers for passengers affected by the cancellations.
Anyone with flight reservations should check with their airline before heading to the airport this weekend.