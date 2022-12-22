Thousands of flights cancelled nationwide, including at Flint Bishop Airport

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Thousands of flights nationwide have been cancelled ahead of a major winter storm, leaving holiday travelers scrambling.
Tara Morgan got the last flight into Flint Bishop Airport Thursday afternoon. Getting to town, was chaotic. “It was crazy, flight was cancelled. I had to reschedule, I was on the phone for three hours. I almost had a break down,” Morgan told ABC 12.
By 5:00 p.m. Thursday, all flights in and out of the airport were cancelled and more cancellations are anticipated for Friday.
Matthew Powell flew home for the holidays from Seattle. “When we were taxing out, we got a message we were the last flight into Flint today, so I am really happy to make it home,” said Powell.
More than 4300 flights have been cancelled nationwide. Most airlines are issuing weather waivers for passengers impacted by the cancellations.
If you have flight reservations, check with the airline before heading to the airport.