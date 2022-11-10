Three defendants found guilty on all charges in murder of Family Dollar security guard

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three defendants charged in the shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard have been found guilty on all charges.
Sharmel Teague, Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop were all found guilty of first degree premeditated murder and felony firearm.
According to prosecutors, Sharmel Teague got into an dispute with Munerlyn, which escalated and ended with an altercation between the two in the parking lot. Sharmel’s husband Larry and son Ramonyea Bishop returned to the store to confront Munerlyn, which ended with Bishop shooting Munerlyn in the head.
After 15 days of testimony, the jury came back with its decision after less than a full day of deliberations. Family and friends of the victim, Calvin “Duper” Munerlyn, packed the courtroom for today’s verdict.
“Every day I was thinking, if he was here, it would be different,” said Munerlyn’s teenager son, Khalim. “if they never did that, it would be different, but I have to be strong.”
Family members say one of the hardest parts of sitting thru the trial was watching store security video of the shooting incident. “To see how they killed him, it was hard and hurtful for all of us,” said Ramon Munerlyn. “To see him fall like that, they didn’t even give him a chance to explain himself.”
“There are no winners, lives were lost,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. “Duper was well known and well loved and had his life taken away over a dispute. It shouldn’t result in cold blooded murder, that’s what it was and the jury got it right.”
The three defendants are scheduled back in court January 3, 2023 for a sentencing hearing.