Three members of the Putman family named in civil lawsuits

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An incident which resulted in guilty verdicts against a former reality t-v star has now resulted into two civil lawsuits.
A man and his uncle are suing three members of the Putman family, the family which was featured in the t-v show "Meet the Putmans."
William Putman and two of his sons are the target of the lawsuits and one of those sons wants to be the chairman of the Michigan Republican Party.
Billy Putman was seen on cellphone video holding the leash of a dog and the lawsuits state he threatened to have the dog attack one of the plaintiffs.
Dylan Ireland is now suing William Putman and Putman's son Billy, who are seen in an embrace during William Putman's sentencing hearing in October after a Tuscola County jury found him guilty of four counts of assault or assault and battery.
Ireland claims he suffered severe injuries to his neck and shoulder during the August 2021 incident, outside the Putman Medical Building which was under construction at the time.
He says while William choked and hog-tied him, Ireland also claims Billy Putman, who is running to be the leader of the state Republican Party, threatened to have a dog attack him if Ireland rose up from the ground.
Ireland and his uncle Michael were construction workers at the site when a meeting over work performance got heated.
Michael Ireland has filed a separate lawsuit against William Putman and his son Brandon, who are scene confronting Michael Ireland in the video.
Both of the Irelands claim they have suffered pain, other injuries, lost income and embarrassment due to the alleged actions by the Putman's.
The Ireland's attorney, Manda Danieleski of Saginaw, says her clients are suing because justice was less than satisfying in how William Putman's 30-day jail sentence was handled, which included most of it being in a hospital and having family members stay with him when he was in a Tuscola County jail cell.
We did contact Maggie George, the Putman's attorney, but she did not want to comment about the lawsuits at this time.