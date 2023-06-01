Thumb area doctor disappointed with ARPA pullback

MICHIGAN (WJRT) - While some ARPA funds, like Flint's, are protected under the current debt ceiling deal, others are being pulled back.
Many rescinded ARPA funds are attached to programs which have wrapped up their work.
But a local doctor feels one of those programs is being cut prematurely.
The American Rescue Plan allotted half a billion dollars for grants to rural communities for things like vaccine access, surge capacity, and improved communications infrastructure.
Dr. Mark Hamed is the medical director for several counties in the state's Thumb area, which has significant rural populations who face major healthcare challenges.
"Number one, you have a lack of transportation. Number two, you have a lack of specialists you might need," Hamed said.
And because of less-developed internet systems, patients don't have as much availability to Zoom their doctors and save a drive.
"It puts a huge burden on the patient. And on the family, too," said Hamed.
He told ABC12 that several of his counties were working on their grants for things like improved web infrastructure and surge capacity, so it feels unfair to see the funds pulled.
"It takes a lot of time to show need. Even though we know the need is there, we have to show what the need is. And that doesn't happen overnight," he explained.
But even with unspent dollars being rescinded, Hamed is hopeful.
He doesn't think the attention on rural problems will go away and believes lawmakers could start focusing more on their needs.
"I think and I really hope that some of these changes that helped increase access to care will remain permanent," said Hamed.