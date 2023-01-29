TikTok sensation Chef Ahmad Alzahabi cooks for followers at Flint Farmer's Market

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - He's a TikTok sensation and rising star Chef Ahmad Alzahabi, also known as The Golden Balance, cooked up some fun and delicious food for his followers at his first ever pop-up event at the Flint Farmer's Market.
He shared many of his popular dishes with visitors.
He has over six million TikTok followers and said he's been cooking since he was a kid.
And he's putting Flint on the roadmap, showcasing his family's favorite recipes.
He served nearly 300 people at the farmer's market and donated food to a local foster care home.