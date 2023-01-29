 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TikTok sensation Chef Ahmad Alzahabi cooks for followers at Flint Farmer's Market

  • 0

HE'S A TIK-TOK SENSATION, AND TODAY, RISING STAR CHEF AHMAD ALZAHABI SHARED HIS FOOD

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - He's a TikTok sensation and rising star Chef Ahmad Alzahabi, also known as The Golden Balance, cooked up some fun and delicious food for his followers at his first ever pop-up event at the Flint Farmer's Market.

He shared many of his popular dishes with visitors.

He has over six million TikTok followers and said he's been cooking since he was a kid. 

And he's putting Flint on the roadmap, showcasing his family's favorite recipes.

He served nearly 300 people at the farmer's market and donated food to a local foster care home. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you