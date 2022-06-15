Tips to protect pets from extreme heat

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The extreme heat throughout Mid-Michigan could be dangerous or even deadly for pets.
An ABC 12 Weather Alert was issued for Wednesday with a heat index of more than 100 degrees in most parts of the region.
Pets are better off in air conditioning during the extreme heat.
If they do have to go outdoors, make sure they have protection from the sun and plenty of fresh, cold water. Their fur can get hotter than your skin.
According to the Humane Society of the United States, a doghouse does not provide relief from heat for a pet and actually makes it worse.
The non-profit said they should never be left in a parked car, not even for a minute with the car running and air conditioner on.
Also, watch your pet's temperature. It should not be higher than 104 degrees.
And beware of heat stroke symptoms like heavy panting, dizziness, vomiting, a deep red or purple tongue, lethargy, or vomiting.
The Humane Society said pets suffering from heatstroke should be moved into an air-conditioned space. Use ice packs to cool your pet down, and let them drink small amounts of cool water or lick ice cubes. The pet should be taken directly to a veterinarian.
