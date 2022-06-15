 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Bay, Huron, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Midland,
Tuscola, Shiawassee, Genesee and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight temperatures into Thursday
morning are expected to remain in the low to mid 70s with dew
points around 70 degrees. This will hold heat indices mostly in
the mid 70s during the overnight period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tips to protect pets from extreme heat

  • Updated
  • 0
Lazy Beagle Dog Resting

Portrait of a young beagle dog laying on a futon couch. (Storyblocks)

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The extreme heat throughout Mid-Michigan could be dangerous or even deadly for pets.

An ABC 12 Weather Alert was issued for Wednesday with a heat index of more than 100 degrees in most parts of the region. 

Pets are better off in air conditioning during the extreme heat.

If they do have to go outdoors, make sure they have protection from the sun and plenty of fresh, cold water. Their fur can get hotter than your skin.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, a doghouse does not provide relief from heat for a pet and actually makes it worse.

The non-profit said they should never be left in a parked car, not even for a minute with the car running and air conditioner on.  

Also, watch your pet's temperature. It should not be higher than 104 degrees.

And beware of heat stroke symptoms like heavy panting, dizziness, vomiting, a deep red or purple tongue, lethargy, or vomiting.

The Humane Society said pets suffering from heatstroke should be moved into an air-conditioned space. Use ice packs to cool your pet down, and let them drink small amounts of cool water or lick ice cubes. The pet should be taken directly to a veterinarian. 

For tips from the non-profit on what to do if you see a pet in a hot car, click here.

