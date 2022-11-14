Tolls to cross the Liberty Bridge to start early next year

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - After several pandemic-related delays rehab work on Bay City's Liberty Bridge is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
It will become a toll bridge with tolling expected to begin early next year.
You can pre-register for an account now, but some residents may not be jumping at the chance to do that.
"Yeah, I'm not going to use the toll bridge," said Essexville resident Ben Sovereign.
Local community members tell us they've been taking the extra time and the long way around for about a year now, and they plan on continuing to do that rather than shelling out more money.
"The tolls are a little high and I'm used to detouring around it anyway," Sovereign said.
Essexville is just outside of Bay City and Sovereign would be subject to the $2 fee each time he crosses the bridge if he registers for a free transponder--which looks similar to a carwash sticker on your windshield and verifies your residence.
If he does not, it would cost him $5.50 per crossing as a nonresident or $15 a month for unlimited crossing.
Crossing the bridge is free for Bay City residents until 2028 with a transponder.
"A lot of people weren't very happy about the prices," Sovereign said.
Bay City Bridge Partners general manager of operations Lynn Pavlawk told ABC12 toll money goes toward recovering the cost of the bridge work as well as maintenance.
Because it's a private company, they don't have to disclose the total cost of repair.
Bay City resident Mario Rodriguez's mom lives just beyond the Liberty Bridge.
"It's been an inconvenience to go around, it's an extra mile and a half out of my way," Rodriguez said.
He said the restaurant where he works may have been impacted by the closure itself. Other businesses are concerned they may lose business if people have to pay a toll to cross.
Either way, patience is waning.
"I do hope it gets done soon," Rodriguez said.
If you're a resident of Bay City and don't get a transponder and travel over the bridge -- expect an invoice in the mail.
Negotiations with the city are still ongoing.
Toll rates aren't expected to change now, but they can be re-evaluated each year.