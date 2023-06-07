$150,000 in ARPA funds possibly going towards speed humps for city of Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint was hoping to spend some of its ARPA dollars to help crack down on drivers who speed through neighborhoods.
However -- that never happened at Wednesday's night meeting because the council failed to take action.
Over $100,000 were on the agenda Wednesday night during the finance committee to place speed humps in Flint's residential neighborhoods.
During the city council finance committee -- members didn't make it pass the first order of business -- because like many times in the past-- more conflict between council members continued.
This time - the back and forth held up a tool the Flint Police Department says will help to keep kids in the city safe.
"Though roadways are meant for motorists, kids often cross those or play in those," said Flint Police Sgt. Tyrone Booth. "And we want them to be safe when doing so."
On Wednesday night - the city of flint's finance committee had a 65-page long agenda, one of the items - $150,000 of APRA funds going toward the project.
But the meeting ended before city leaders even had a discussion on the topic.
"Unfortunately, we've seen some tragic accidents that have taken place throughout the communities north, south, east, west in the city of Flint," Sgt. Booth said. "And we are trying our best to dodge that situation. We are posting these in places where we are getting complaints of reckless and high-speed driving."
Accidents that 6th ward Councilwoman Tonya Burns says could have been avoided if additional speed humps were in place.
"On Eldorado a car went into a home, they missed a stop sign and went through the garage and pushed two vehicles into their home," said Burns. "So, we've seen it time and time again there's so many people that request them so one thing for sure everybody wants a speed hump on their street."
More than 25 humps are already in place and Councilwoman Burns says if council were able to get to the resolution -- she would be in favor of them.
"I support speed humps especially around parks."
Though the council was not able to tackle the agenda the resolution will be discussed at the next finance committee.