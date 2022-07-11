669K signatures submitted for 'Promote the Vote' proposal

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – It’s deadline day for petition signatures to be handed in if organizations want their proposals on the November ballot.
One high profile effort revolves around voter access with the successful 2018 group Promote the Vote, bringing another proposal to the table.
In total the organization delivered 669,972 which is 200,000 more than what's required.
“Michiganders demand and deserve to know they can vote safely, securely and conveniently, and we are already building momentum for the months leading up to the November General Election,” Micheal Davis, executive director of Promote the Vote said.
Under the proposal Michigan voters would have nine days of early, in person voting, require pre-paid postage from the state on absentee applications and ballots, provide secure ballot drop boxes statewide along with a tracking system for absentee ballots.
27 organizations helped with collecting signatures across the state, many saying the amendment comes at a time where voting rights are “under attack”
“Regardless of what you look like or where you live, everyone will have access to the ballot box,” Yvonne White, the president of the Michigan State Conference of the NAACP,” said.
Of those nearly 670K ballots, over a thousand were collected here in Mid-Michigan by the Flint Area League of Women Voters.
President of the League Pegge Adams says the push to get the proposal on the ballot will only strengthen a voter’s right no matter who you are.
“We need to strengthen it, and we need to protect it,” she said. We need to do that by turning out to vote on that ballot proposal, and resoundingly affirm the right to vote in the state and protections thereof.”
The state's elections panel still has to review the signatures and certify the petition in order for the amendment to appear on the ballot.