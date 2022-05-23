Appliance store closes unexpectedly, leaving customers holding the bill

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) -- After 100 years, a Grand Blanc Business has apparently shut its doors.
People relied on Thomas Appliance for laundry machines, ovens, refrigerators, and other home items.
But now, many customers feel slighted, still holding the bill for appliances they say they never received.
"I paid $6,400 in cash. That was on December 2. So he had my money as of December 2," Flint resident Derek Dohrman told ABC12.
He said he ordered multiple appliances last winter. But when the delivery finally came in February, he discovered his "new" appliances were broken, used, or missing!
Dohrman told ABC12 since then he's struggled to get a refund on those damaged goods.
"I just got several excuses over the next couple of months. You know, you have the company. And then the company sent it to the wrong address. So that had to get cancelled and then another check had to be sent. And there were more delays everytime I talked to them on the phone or went in person. You know, like once a week usually," he explained
Last week, he learned that Thomas Appliance had seemingly closed up shop, leaving him wondering if he'll ever see his money again.
Grand Blanc Resident Steve Erickson is similarly concerned. He said he and his wife ordered a stove and microwave totaling more than $1,600 in March, saw their April delivery delayed, and ultimately received damaged goods earlier this month.
Erickson also sought a refund, but found an empty building instead.
Quoting his complaint to the Michigan Attorney General's office, which he shared with us this morning:
"I waited until May 20th to go up to the store and ask where my check was. Much to my surprise the store was closed two hours early. Ran back to the store the next day when they were supposed to be open. Not open again."
And if someone tries calling the store, they'll instead reach Appliance Service and Parts, a new company which recently bought the phone number.
ASAP owner Richard Winkler told ABC12 they're contacting Thomas's remaining customers.
"Letting them know that obviously, if there's outstanding product that they have not received yet, they're not gonna get it. And they should call their credit card company and dispute the charges," he explained.
This store was run by four generations of Thomas men, only to meet an abrupt end. ABC12 reached out to both the store's owner, Ken Thomas, and the State Attorney General's Office. Thomas hasn't responded, but a representative for the AG's office said they're looking into the situation.