Argentine Township woman convicted in 2010 murder to get paroled

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Argentine Township woman convicted in the 2010 murder of her 4-year-old son is expected to be paroled next year.
ABC12 has learned Corrine Baker, the mother of Dominick Calhoun, is scheduled to be released sometime in April.
Dominick's grandfather tells ABC12 the family was notified by the Michigan Parole Board earlier this week.
Baker and her then-boyfriend Brandon Hayes were charged for beating the 4-year-old to death in April 2010 after he wet his pants.
She was sentenced to 13 to 30 years in prison after testifying against Hayes.
He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.