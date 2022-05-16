Buffalo shooting victim has strong ties to Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WHRT) - "She was a woman full of faith, full of love and full of life. She was the glue that kept the family together," that's how Omar Sims, ex Genesee County Commissioner describes his aunt Ruth.
86-year-old Ruth Whitfield was the oldest victim of the mass shooting at Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, New York over the weekend. The tragedy left ten people dead. Whitfield had just left from visiting her sick husband when she stopped by the store.
An 18-year-old has been charged with first degree murder in the rampage that targeted African-Americans. An emotional Sims says his aunt was a bridge builder who spent her life devoted to her husband and children.
In a wedding there is Sims' Aunt Ruth standing by his side. For as long as he can remember that's where she has been.
"I can't recall a major event, rather it be an election a wedding or graduation for me that she was there for me physically or I didn't get something in the mail for her and her and her husband," Sims said. "I was her favorite, I was her favorite," he says.
At age 86, Whitfield was the matriarch of her family, the oldest living female sibling of thirteen children. During their last conversation she was looking forward to visiting Flint.
"Well I will see you this summer," Sims recalls as the last thing his aunt said to him in that conversation.
It is a visit now that will never happen. Instead Sims will travel to Buffalo to say a final goodbye to his beloved aunt. He is still processing.
"My grandfather's daughter, my mother's sister, the one who I stayed with," he said. Sims said as a child he often visited with his aunt and stayed with her at her Buffalo home.
As tears streamed down his face he thought about his aunt as the bridge builder. The one who never sat in judgment and brought everybody together.
"It wasn't about black. It wasn't about white," he said. "It wasn't about male, it wasn't about female, it wasn't about your sexual orientation. She treated everybody as one." She was a wife, a mother, a grandmother, who was devoted to her family. Sims says her death will leave a void that can never be filled. "But, one thing aunt Ruth instilled in us is the power of prayer and the power of God because she was active in her church. This is going to be a void in our family, but her memory is going to live on," said Sims.