Child care investment plan with help future facilities, current providers don’t want to be forgotten

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) – Whether you are a parent or know a parent you’re likely to hear the struggle of affording child care or being on every waitlist to even get your child into a daycare facility.
“It's a big chunk out of a parent's paycheck to pay for childcare and there is help with the DHS for lower income families, but it's kind of not that good of a system.”
With this daycare dilemma, providers like Peggy Wittbrodt say inside the facility it’s not much easier.
Wittbrodt says, while the state has provided aid such as the Child Care Stabilization Grant, it helps but Wittbrodt says at some point runs out, leaving child care providers to continue to hold on to the help they have at risk of losing them too someplace else.
“We've had a big increase in payroll, because we've had to try to keep up with fast food people but what we really like is guaranteed money so we could raise people's so if they have an associate's degree or CDA will determine all that more money and encourage more people who are in the field,” she said.
Monday afternoon, Lt. Governor Gilchrist announced a new million-dollar investment plan that will be spent to open a thousand new facilities by 2024 and increase the number of child care providers.
Wittbrodt says the new investment program is a good idea to help more families find day care but for the facilities already drowning, they want to see investment of providers already open for the long term.
“It'd be nice if you knew you were going to get continued support,” Wittbrodt said. “This way you could give someone a raise of a couple dollars knowing you won’t have to take that back. Because the bonus is there and then it's gone.”