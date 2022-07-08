Community rallies behind Swan Valley fire victims, while residents grieve lost memories

THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Thomas Township non-profit is already hard at work helping the victims of Thursday's 20-unit condo fire.

The fire started late Thursday afternoon and crews from a dozen departments worked overnight to put the fire out. At least 30 people have been displaced by the fire.

While residents lost most everything, the community is coming out to help. Swan Valley Pay it Forward, a local non-profit, is accepting essentials- toothbrushes, blankets, and even cash and gift cards- as part of a care drive at Huntington Bank on River Road.

There's a lot of people helping out, giving us money, a place to stay. I just want to say thanks," said Swan Valley Resident Terry Call with tears in his eyes.

It's an outpour of support that "Pay it Forward" President Tracy Williams said began mere minutes after the fire began.

"We knew there was gonna be a lot of people that were displaced from it," she explained.

Williams said multiple businesses are offering to help people get the essentials they need.

From boutiques gathering clothes to handout on Sunday, to Meijer offering $200 gift cards.

And it's not just businesses who are giving.

Resident Dan Derow said his coworkers surprised him with a fundraiser Friday morning.

"They all came through and everybody's been really wonderful about everything. So it was kinda touching to come in and know they were already on things and they knew my plight from the news and texting other people. So, actually, I'm feeling really blessed today," he said.

Derow added he's thankful to see at least a few of his family treasures survive the fire.

"My father's old army trunk he gave me. He's passed, so that old army trunk has some things in it as well," he explained.

Derow also found a shirt his daughter had gifted him for Father's Day.

"Miraculously, unscathed. It was wet. It smells like smoke, but it's in fine condition," Derow said.

And "miraculous" is right.

Chief Cousins told ABC12 the blaze was so intense, he had to order his men to drop their gear and bail for their safety.

"It was fast-moving. It was deteriorating conditions. Visibility was, at some points, zero," Cousins explained.

But for others on the second floor, like Call, the chances of salvage seem slim.

"I'm glad my wife got out. But you know. There's pictures. Stuff that you can't replace," Call wept.

For now, Call said he's thankful their unit was insured, and he plans on taking some time with his wife to process.

The drive at Huntington on River Road continues Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Pay it Forward plans on distributing items Sunday, July 10, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., on the bank lawn.

Those who want to help can find information in these posts from Pay it Forward, or contribute to their GoFundMe here.

Additionally, victims can reach out to the Red Cross for assistance, at 1-800-RED-CROSS.