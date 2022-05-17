Constant demand for gas means little relief for drivers

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -- As gas prices climb, some consumers may find themselves cutting back non-essentials. For some, gas might even cut into other areas where they're struggling, like food or utilities.
Associate Professor Chris Douglas, who teaches at University of Michigan, said it's Economics 101.
"The problem is that there's not a lot of substitutes for gasoline. You have to go to work, you have to pick your kids up from school. If you want to go on a trip, there's not a lot of options," he explained.
Certain goods, even if their price goes up or down, maintain the same level of demand because people need them. And gas is one of those goods, as demonstrated when ABC12 asked electrician Dale Mata what he would do if prices keep climbing.
"Deal with it? I mean, what else are you gonna do? I know a lot of people are going to be hit pretty hard, but I can manage it. It's obviously a hassle, if nothing else," Mata replied.
For people like Flint resident Gloria Eads, the situation can mean cutting to the bare essentials of travel.
"I live on a fixed income and this is really impacting. I can hardly go no place because of the price of the gas," Eads complained.
Meanwhile AAA's Memorial Day Travel Report projects this season will continue the trend towards pre-pandemic levels, which Douglas says will likely drive gas even higher on the holiday weekend.
Flint resident Rick Leonard told ABC12 so far he's not felt the sting in his wallet yet - but added that he feels concerned.
"I think everybody's worried a little bit, you know? It wouldn't be a good idea not to worry. It's something to be very concerned about. Hopefully Biden grabs the bull by the horns, because we've got to fix this right away," he said.
As for electric vehicles, Professor Douglas told ABC12 they're still not cheap enough to offset the average consumer's gas expenses. And that especially holds true for low income Americans, who are hurt most by inflation.