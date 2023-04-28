Current update on the search for Flint's next ombudsperson

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Interviews are currently underway for the next Ombudsperson in the city of Flint.
The appointed position manages complaints from residents involving misbehavior or unethical conduct by city employees.
"The ombudsman is just as critical as the mayor's office and just as critical as city council, it can make or break a city," said interim ombudsperson Shaxda Little.
Flint has been without an official ombudsperson since September 2022 but interim ombudsperson Shaxda Little says the fight for the residents never stopped.
"A lot of people thought that when the first ombudsperson left that the ombudsperson office was closed," she said." "We never stopped, we kept right on moving forward, it's just that the citizens didn't know."
And oftentimes not knowing the dynamic of the Ombudsman office - which is a non-political position that reports to the city's ethics and accountability board with a goal to mediate between the residents and the city.
EAB vice-chair William Harris says essentially - a voice to resolve issues from delayed trash pickups or misconduct with police.
"The ombudsman actually gets down to the nitty-gritty and they connect people to mediate and negotiate between two parties," Harris said. "So, if people on the outside know that the city of Flint has a dynamic ombudsman that not only knows the job but is effective in the job and in conflict resolution - that can even stop lawsuits."
Under the new leadership of the board and as the city continues to revamp Harris says people need someone who cares for them.
"So, when you have an ombudsman that is working on behalf of the people, the people feel more empowered to say I'm more proud of my city," he said. "Because we have somebody who is fighting for us and who's neutral but they're putting the will not of just the city but also the residents at hand because we want Flint to continue moving forward in the right direction."
The EAB board says they have interviewed two applicants as of Wednesday night - saying their goal is to bring on someone who understands the plight of the people.
"We are serious about this city, we are serious about the charter, we're serious about policies and procedures, and we're serious about the residents of this city," said Harris.
There is no deadline to fill the position but the EAB says that if residents have any issues to file a complaint via the city's website or calling Flint City Hall.