Doctor says fences are crucial in pool safety after two near drownings in mid-Michigan

LAPEER and SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two near drowning of young children are a reminder of the danger water poses as we get ready for another heat wave.
Both children, a three-year-old girl in Lapeer County and a two-year-girl in Saginaw County remain hospitalized.
The separate incidents happened this month and there are similarities in both cases.
They happened in above ground pools with no fences immediately around the pools and somehow the children were able to get in them without anyone seeing them.
"We've had a lot of tragedies around the water," says Dr. Noel Wagner, director the Saginaw Tuscola Medical Control Authority.
To prevent further tragedies, Dr. Wagner says everyone should look at pools and or any body of water like another hazard for young children.
"You have to approach any body of water like a busy highway, you have to keep your kids from getting to it, from being in it when you are not there," he says.
Wagner was one of the emergency responders who came to a Zilwaukee home last week, as a two-year-old girl fell into her family pool.
She was resuscitated, as was a three-year-old Lapeer County girl who fell into her neighbors pool on June 4th.
Emergency responders say both pools did not have fences immediately around them, which Wagner says should be the number one safety feature of any pool.
"You've got to have fences, you have to keep kids away from the water,' says Dr. Wagner.
"It's a shocker to have something like this happen in the neighborhood, it does give you a lot of caution," says Zilwaukee resident Tom Peake.
He lives down the street where the near-drowning happened in Zilwaukee.
"It's easy to get distracted, it really is easy to get distracted, even myself in the yard, picking up stuff," he says.
He says even though his older grandchildren are good swimmers, they are always supervised.
"I do worry about kids wondering into the yard when we are not home," Peake says.
"What an adult thinks is logical or makes sense, it not what kids are thinking, they are not thinking they can't stand up in this water, they are not thinking their parents aren't there," says Wagner.