Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational draws in thousands of spectators

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 30,000 people took part in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational last week
The event took place from July 17th to July 22nd. Every year the event continues to get bigger with spectators packing the Midland Country Club.
"First of all, I'd like to give a shout out to the Great Lakes Bay Region, we couldn't do it without you. The love and support you have shown us with the 4th year. You can see the momentum and building and we're very excited too. We're on this course until 2029," said Wendy Traschen, tournament director of Dow GLBI.
Since the inception of the tournament in 2019, the invitational has brought out a dedicated community. GBLI saw over 20,000 fans in the two previous years, respectively.
This year, bringing out 144 of the best female golfers in the world to Mid-Michigan is just one of the unique elements of the tourney which is helping the athletes further build their platform.
"You can just see the amount of fans following those young women and support them and start watching them all year around," said Traschen.
The activities continue to engage the youth.
"We put the wonderful STEM Center up and we bused in over 1,500 children in the region, but we had another 3,000 children join us in the STEM Center, so that was a record number for us," she added.
Although, the tournament ended on Saturday, there is still work to be done.
That same day, they announced a shift for next year's dates due to the 2024 Summer Olympics. GBLI will take place from Thursday, June 24th to Sunday, June 30th - a Sunday finish for the first time in tournament history.
In a statement on GBLI's website, executive director Carlos Padilla II said, "it is with great enthusiasm that we look ahead to the 2024 tournament schedule and our new dates in June next year."
Traschen says the tournament organizers look forward to reviewing their economic impact numbers within the coming weeks.