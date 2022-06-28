Drive-by shooting frightens Mt Morris Twp neighborhood

Mt. MORRIS TWP, Mich. (WJRT) - A toddler and his father are hospitalized after a drive-by shooting early Monday morning.
It's a crime that has shocked neighbors in Mt Morris Township. The father and child are recovering in the hospital - but neighbors are shaken over what happened on their street.
"A violent shooting... We don't have that out here," said one neighbor of the victim, who wishes to remain anonymous. He told ABC12 he was startled awake early Monday morning by the sound of the attack.
"There was a series of shots right random. It was just badabadaba repeated after after after."
Remains of the attack still sit in the family driveway- two bullet-riddled cars, and piles of broken glass.
The neighbor said it's something everyone's still trying to process.
"{We feel} concern, particularly for the baby. And the mere fact that it's a shocker. We can't put our arms around it," he explained.
Many in the neighborhood told ABC12 they worry what the attack means for their quiet street. They said it's a nice community with many older homeowners and friendly neighbors.
The neighbor said he didn't know the victims well, but they still said hello.
"They had been friendly as far as when they pass by and we're in the yard. When they wave, we wave," he said.
Some are scared more attacks could come in the future. One's even considered moving away!
However, our neighbor said he intends on staying right where he is.
"I'm not going anywhere. I hope that they get out of here, but why should I move? I've been here 31 years," he asserted.
Mt. Morris Township Police released a statement Tuesday saying they have three suspects, but haven't made any arrests.
ABC12 tried reaching out to their chief, but he was unavailable.