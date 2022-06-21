Drivers have a chance to get back on the road thanks to Road to Restoration clinic

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was part of a clinic in Flint on Tuesday hoping to help drivers get back on the road after driver's license suspensions were lifted.
In October of 2021, new state laws lifted license suspensions for drivers who failed to pay tickets, court fines, or failed to appear in court for certain non-moving violations.
Infractions have since been canceled for more than 350,000 Michigan drivers.
Many drivers had to take more action before their licenses were restored.
The Road to Restoration clinics have already happened in Dearborn, Grand Rapids, Detroit, Muskegon, Ypsilanti and Pontiac.