Drivers want more signage at new Dort Hwy extension

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The latest finished project from the Genesee County Road Commission igniting concern for drivers.
The new Pollock and Dort Highway extension opened about two weeks ago and since drivers began to take the route many report that the limited amount of signage in the area isn't giving them enough notice to slow down for a stop sign at the intersection.
“That's an intersection where Pollock road typically goes all the way through to McWaine road and there's never been a stop at that location before,” director of engineering, Eric Johnston said, “Now that there are stop signs there, people are missing the stop signs.”
Since the extension's opening, calls from residents have flooded the Genesee County Road Commission's office with each driver saying the same thing: you can't see the sign.
“We've added stop ahead signs for traffic going west on both sides of the road,” Johnston said. “We've added stop ahead signs for traffic going east on one side of the road. And then we've added reflector panels on the legs for the signs.”
While the road commission has put in those signs to let drivers know exactly what to expect, a tree line blocks the driver's line of sight of the sign on both the east and west bound sign.
“We're just waiting for the big accident, it's bound to happen,” one resident said.
In the houses that sit right near the intersection, neighbors who've asked us not to identify them say the once quiet road–is filled with commotion from drivers.
“A lot of horns, a lot of people not obeying the traffic laws or seeing the signs, tires just squealing all the time,” the resident said.
Luckily, no driver has caused an accident but police do continue to hand out more citations for violations in the intersection.
“I think it's new, it's just new and they've got to take their time,” Johnston said. “Pay attention to the signage and make sure they're doing what they're supposed to be doing. We'll continue to monitor the situation. If we do see a pattern of accidents, then we'll take the next step in looking at what the issue is and how we can address that issue.”
The Genesee County Road Commission does plan to take another look at where the stop ahead signs are placed to help give drivers more notice.