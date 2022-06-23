 Skip to main content
East Tawas woman arrested after narcotics delivery caused overdose death

EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - An East Tawas woman has been arrested after the delivery of narcotics left one man dead last March. 

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the dead of 35-year-old East Tawas resident, Eric Robert Jordan. Troopers said that they arrived to the 500 block of Westover Rd. at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 for a medical emergency.

After attempted first aid, Jordan was pronounced dead on the scene. 

After further investigation, officials came to the conclusion that the victim died of an overdose. The suspect who delivered the narcotics to Jordan has since been identified as 35-year-old Cara Elizabeth Cummings of East Tawas.

Cummings was arrested on June 3, 2022 on a two-count felony warrant. 

This situation remains under investigation by police. 

