Experts weigh in on prosecutor power

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan appeals court ruled Monday that county prosecutors can press charges under the 1931 abortion law, saying the current injunction only applies to state authorities.
The question in Michigan becomes "how far does a prosecutor's power go?"
The question itself is fairly open and shut. But the "what-if's" around it have at least one attorney thinking.
"The normal rules are that county prosecutors can only prosecute cases that arise from criminal violations that occur within county boundaries," said Midland County Prosecutor J. Dee Brooks.
And while he said there are some exceptions, he believes seeking abortion care in another county doesn't qualify.
"You still would have to have some tie to the county where the person was being prosecuted," he added.
"This is definitely not a yes-no question answer scenario," countered Flint Attorney Sharla Charpentier. She agrees with Brooks on the boundaries of power. But as a lawyer, she said a dedicated prosecutor may try pursuing another charge: conspiracy.
"A prosecutor could argue the individual, a pregnant woman, in their county started the illegal act by contacting the abortion clinic in another county," explained Charpentier.
Brooks, meanwhile, said Michiganders have to wait and see in court because the original law leaves the door open for questions upon questions.
"The statute itself is like three or four sentences long... I think there's a lot of ambiguity in the 1931 law you wouldn't expect to see in modern laws," Brooks said.
If any prosecutors choose to press charges, they'll have to wait until August 22 when the new ruling takes effect.