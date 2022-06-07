Fairgrove man charged in deadly November semi-truck crash in Iosco County

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Criminal charges have been filed in an accident that killed two people, including a road construction flag operator in Iosco County.

The crash happened in November in a construction zone on U.S. 23.

A semi-truck slammed into two vehicles, killing one of the drivers and the man who was directing traffic.

The sem-truck driver now faces up to 15 years in prison as he has been charged following a seven month investigation.

"I really can't explain why this happened," says Iosco County Prosecutor Jim Bacarella.

It was November 5th at around 8:30 a.m. when the aftermath of the crash was captured on cell phone video by a person who lives nearby.

A semi-truck driver for some reason did not see the northbound traffic on U.S. 23 had stopped through the one-way construction zone.

"It was caught on a Ring camera and the semi truck just simply doesn't slow down,' says Bacarella.

39-year-old Jennifer Arocha's vehicle was hit by the semi-truck and the Mikado woman died in the crash.

47-year-old flag operator Shawn Kelley of Hubbard Lake, who was directing traffic through the one-way construction zone was also killed.

Following a lengthy investigation that included toxicology and autopsy reports and examining cell phone and car data, the truck driver, 83-year-old Walter Willett of Fairgrove faces two counts of moving violation in a construction zone causing death, which carries a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

Bacarella says Willett has been charged and will be formally arraigned in two weeks. He says alcohol, drugs and cell phone usage did not play a factor in the crash and that Willett claims he can't remember the accident.

"He doesn't have a memory of that and that's understandable, because the human brain protects us from trauma and I'm sure that is what happened to the defendant. His brain was protecting him from the trauma of what he witnessed and what happened," he says.

But this is a reminder to all of us about the dangers of driving through construction zones.

"You have to pay attention, you have to slow down and you have to keep the construction workers safe," says Bacarella.

Adam Kanuszewski, the attorney for Willett, says his client turned himself in voluntarily today and he posted bond, but did not want to comment further.